Fredag 13 mars
Provläs till 08:30

BETYG: Så bra var MIK–truppen under grundserien – tre spelare underkända

Säsongen är färdigspelad för Mora som med en hårsmån missade slutspelsserien. Det har därmed blivit dags för Sporten att betygsätta årets trupp, lagdel för lagdel och spelare för spelare. Vilka får högsta betyg och vilka hamnar i botten?
Svaret får du nedan.

OCH SÅHÄR TRODDE VI INFÖR SÄSONGEN: Så bra är Mora IK – betyg spelare för spelare

Sporten har här betygsatt hela Mora IK:s spelartrupp. Foto: Bildbyrån.

Betygsskala

 (Grundkriteriet för att betygsättas är spel i minst 15 matcher)

5 = Succé.

4 = Mycket bra.

3 = Bra.

2 = Godkänd.

1 = Ej godkänd.

Det betyder förkortningarna

SM = spelade matcher.

P = poäng (mål+assist).

PM = plus/minus-statistik.

IS = istid per match.

IM = insläppta mål.

RP = räddningsprocent.

Isak Wallin fick förtroende i dubbelt så många matcher som Olof Lindbom.
Bild: Marcus Simm

► Målvakter

BETYG 3

Isak Wallin

SM: 30, IM: 77, (2.83 mål/60 minuter) RP: 89.95.

BETYG 2

Olof Lindbom

SM: 16 matcher, IM: 46, (3.01 mål/60 minuter), RP: 89.33.

Backgeneralen Adam Masuhr gör sin andra raka säsong som kapten för Mora IK.
Bild: Lars Dafgård

► Backar

BETYG 4

Mattias Nörstebö

SM: 45 matcher, P: 7+16, PM: +10, IS: 20:11.

Isak Pantzare

SM: 28 matcher, P: 3+3, PM: -10, IS: 18:48.

BETYG 3

Viktor Amnér

SM: 50 matcher, P: 2+17, PM: -11, IS: 20:52.

Adam Masuhr

SM: 52 matcher, P: 5+11, PM: -8, IS: 21:51.

Kalle Valtola

SM: 18 matcher, P: 3+9, PM: +1, IS: 19:29.

BETYG 2

Kristoffer Gunnarsson

SM: 33 matcher, P: 1+2, PM: -11, IS: genomsnittlig istid ej redovisad.

Anton Schagerberg

SM: 44 matcher, P: 1+3, PM: -11, IS: 8:36.

Tomas Skogs

SM: 25 matcher, P: 5, PM: 0, IS: 19:19.

Jonathan Granström

SM: 41 matcher, P: 1+6, PM: -6, IS: 11:29.

BETYG 1

Philip Nyberg

SM: 16 matcher, P: 1+2, PM: +2, IS: 6:07.

Daniel Ljunggren (9+32 poäng) och Johan Persson (24+16 poäng) hittade bäst stäm tillsammans av samtliga forwards. Totalt producerade linan 81 poäng, där även Emil Bejmo vanligen figurerat.
Bild: Elin Bergvik Eriksson

► Forwards

BETYG 5

Johan Persson

SM: 52 matcher, P: 24+17, PM: +6, IS: 17:25.

Daniel Ljunggren

SM: 52 matcher, P: 9+32, PM: +1, IS: 18:36.

BETYG 4

Emil Bejmo

SM: 51 matcher, P: 9 +13, PM: -5, IS: 18:43.

Dustin Gazley

SM: 31 matcher, P: 9+11, PM:+5, IS: 18:32.

Brant Harris

SM: 27 matcher, P: 9+11, PM: +8, IS: 19:37.

Brendan Ranford

SM: 29 matcher, P: 11+12, PM: +7, IS: 18:50.

BETYG 3

Oskar Svanlund

SM: 44 matcher, P: 8+6, PM: -2, IS: 11:15.

Måns Carlsson

SM: 52 matcher, P: 6+7, PM: -4, IS: 19:26.

BETYG 2

Niklas Fogström

SM: 36 matcher, P: 1+4, PM: -3, IS: 14:05.

Filip Lennström

SM: 49 matcher, P: 2+4, PM: -11, IS: 9:38.

Oliver Erixon

SM: 39 matcher, P: –, PM: -9, IS: 7.11.

Jesper Ylivainio

SM: 17 matcher, P: 1+0, PM: -6, IS: 10:52.

Oscar Eklind

SM: 51 matcher, P: 8+5, PM: -9, IS: 11:56.

Wilson Johansson

SM: 23 matcher, P: 0+2, PM: -6, IS: 6:50.

BETYG 1

Nils Carnbäck

SM: 18 matcher, P: –, PM: -9, IS: genomsnittlig istid ej redovisad.

Niki Petti

SM: 45 matcher, P: 5+6, PM: -12, IS: 15:23.

David Goodwin hann bara spela 11 match för Mora IK innan han sparkades. Han är därför ej betygsatt.
Bild: Andreas Lidén

► Spelare under 15 matcher

Alex Lind, 11 matcher

David Goodwin, 11 matcher

Pontus Näsén, 8 matcher

Isak Garfvé, 7 matcher

Mikko Laine, 7 matcher

Arvid Costmar, 6 matcher

Charles Eklund, 6 matcher

Viktor Larsson, 4 matcher

Adam Helldén, 1 match

Lucas Gustavsson, 0 matcher

