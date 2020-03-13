BETYG: Så bra var MIK–truppen under grundserien – tre spelare underkända

OCH SÅHÄR TRODDE VI INFÖR SÄSONGEN: Så bra är Mora IK – betyg spelare för spelare
Betygsskala
(Grundkriteriet för att betygsättas är spel i minst 15 matcher)
5 = Succé.
4 = Mycket bra.
3 = Bra.
2 = Godkänd.
1 = Ej godkänd.
Det betyder förkortningarna
SM = spelade matcher.
P = poäng (mål+assist).
PM = plus/minus-statistik.
IS = istid per match.
IM = insläppta mål.
RP = räddningsprocent.
► Målvakter
BETYG 3
Isak Wallin
SM: 30, IM: 77, (2.83 mål/60 minuter) RP: 89.95.
BETYG 2
Olof Lindbom
SM: 16 matcher, IM: 46, (3.01 mål/60 minuter), RP: 89.33.
► Backar
BETYG 4
Mattias Nörstebö
SM: 45 matcher, P: 7+16, PM: +10, IS: 20:11.
Isak Pantzare
SM: 28 matcher, P: 3+3, PM: -10, IS: 18:48.
BETYG 3
Viktor Amnér
SM: 50 matcher, P: 2+17, PM: -11, IS: 20:52.
Adam Masuhr
SM: 52 matcher, P: 5+11, PM: -8, IS: 21:51.
Kalle Valtola
SM: 18 matcher, P: 3+9, PM: +1, IS: 19:29.
BETYG 2
Kristoffer Gunnarsson
SM: 33 matcher, P: 1+2, PM: -11, IS: genomsnittlig istid ej redovisad.
Anton Schagerberg
SM: 44 matcher, P: 1+3, PM: -11, IS: 8:36.
Tomas Skogs
SM: 25 matcher, P: 5, PM: 0, IS: 19:19.
Jonathan Granström
SM: 41 matcher, P: 1+6, PM: -6, IS: 11:29.
BETYG 1
Philip Nyberg
SM: 16 matcher, P: 1+2, PM: +2, IS: 6:07.
► Forwards
BETYG 5
Johan Persson
SM: 52 matcher, P: 24+17, PM: +6, IS: 17:25.
Daniel Ljunggren
SM: 52 matcher, P: 9+32, PM: +1, IS: 18:36.
BETYG 4
Emil Bejmo
SM: 51 matcher, P: 9 +13, PM: -5, IS: 18:43.
Dustin Gazley
SM: 31 matcher, P: 9+11, PM:+5, IS: 18:32.
Brant Harris
SM: 27 matcher, P: 9+11, PM: +8, IS: 19:37.
Brendan Ranford
SM: 29 matcher, P: 11+12, PM: +7, IS: 18:50.
BETYG 3
Oskar Svanlund
SM: 44 matcher, P: 8+6, PM: -2, IS: 11:15.
Måns Carlsson
SM: 52 matcher, P: 6+7, PM: -4, IS: 19:26.
BETYG 2
Niklas Fogström
SM: 36 matcher, P: 1+4, PM: -3, IS: 14:05.
Filip Lennström
SM: 49 matcher, P: 2+4, PM: -11, IS: 9:38.
Oliver Erixon
SM: 39 matcher, P: –, PM: -9, IS: 7.11.
Jesper Ylivainio
SM: 17 matcher, P: 1+0, PM: -6, IS: 10:52.
Oscar Eklind
SM: 51 matcher, P: 8+5, PM: -9, IS: 11:56.
Wilson Johansson
SM: 23 matcher, P: 0+2, PM: -6, IS: 6:50.
BETYG 1
Nils Carnbäck
SM: 18 matcher, P: –, PM: -9, IS: genomsnittlig istid ej redovisad.
Niki Petti
SM: 45 matcher, P: 5+6, PM: -12, IS: 15:23.
► Spelare under 15 matcher
Alex Lind, 11 matcher
David Goodwin, 11 matcher
Alex Lind, 11 matcher
Pontus Näsén, 8 matcher
Isak Garfvé, 7 matcher
Mikko Laine, 7 matcher
Arvid Costmar, 6 matcher
Charles Eklund, 6 matcher
Viktor Larsson, 4 matcher
Adam Helldén, 1 match
Lucas Gustavsson, 0 matcher