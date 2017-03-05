Bilder från Vasaloppsmålet och starten

Se Nisse Schmidts härliga bilder från Vasaloppet här! Mora 170305VasaloppetStephan Wilson i målFoto Nisse SchmidtBild: Nisse Schmidt Mora 170305VasaloppetStephan Wilson i målFoto Nisse SchmidtBild: Nisse Schmidt 170305 Sälen-Mora VasaloppetJohn Kristian Dahl till vänster smiter förbi både medtävlare och kranskullan Lydia Sundin och vinner för andra året i rad. När han kryssar över hela upploppet från ena sidan till andra Foto Nisse SchmidtBild: Nisse Schmidt 170305 Sälen-Mora VasaloppetJohn Kristian Dahl till vänster smiter förbi både medtävlare och kranskullan Lydia Sundin och vinner för andra året i rad. När han kryssar över hela upploppet från ena sidan till andra Foto Nisse SchmidtBild: Nisse Schmidt 170305 Sälen-Mora VasaloppetJohn Kristian Dahl till vänster smiter förbi både medtävlare och kranskullan Lydia Sundin och vinner för andra året i rad. När han kryssar över hela upploppet från ena sidan till andra Foto Nisse SchmidtBild: Nisse Schmidt 170305 Sälen-Mora VasaloppetHökbergAron Andersson stakar i sin fjärde Vasalopp förbi Hökberg.Foto Nisse SchmidtBild: Nisse Schmidt 170305 Sälen-Mora VasaloppetHökbergAlpina profilen Hans Gerremo med rötter i Sälen i sitt 32:a lopp.Foto Nisse SchmidtBild: Nisse Schmidt 170305 Sälen-Mora VasaloppetHökbergDen sista rejäla backen är avklarad när man når Hökberg, som Anders Andersson ffån Bollnäsklubbben Rehns BK.Foto Nisse SchmidtBild: Nisse Schmidt 170305 Sälen-Mora VasaloppetMarkus Ottosson Skellefteå fyraFoto Nisse SchmidtBild: Nisse Schmidt 170305 Sälen-Mora VasaloppetJohn Kristian Dahl, och Britta Johansson Norgren segrareFoto Nisse SchmidtBild: Nisse Schmidt 170305 Sälen-Mora VasaloppetBritta Johansson Norgren vinner VasaloppetFoto Nisse SchmidtBild: Nisse Schmidt 170305 Sälen-Mora VasaloppetEmilia Lindstedt fyra får hjälp med skidorna av kransmasen Linus RappFoto Nisse SchmidtBild: Nisse Schmidt 170305 Sälen-Mora VasaloppetJohn Kristian Dahl längst till höger smiter förbi både medtävlare ich kranskullan Lydia Sundin och vinner för andra året i rad.Foto Nisse SchmidtBild: Nisse Schmidt 170305 Sälen-Mora VasaloppetVL Britta Johansson NorgrenFoto Nisse SchmidtBild: Nisse Schmidt 170305 Sälen-Mora VasaloppetBritta Johansson Norgren vinner VasaloppetFoto Nisse SchmidtBild: Nisse Schmidt 170305 Sälen-Mora VasaloppetFoto Nisse SchmidtBild: Nisse Schmidt 170305 Sälen-Mora VasaloppetFoto Nisse SchmidtBild: Nisse Schmidt 170305 Sälen-Mora VasaloppetFoto Nisse SchmidtBild: Nisse Schmidt 170305 Sälen-Mora VasaloppetFoto Nisse SchmidtBild: Nisse Schmidt 170305 Sälen-Mora VasaloppetFoto Nisse SchmidtBild: Nisse Schmidt Nisse Schmidt 070-367 07 77 nisse.schmidt@mittmedia.se Dela på facebook Dela på twitter Mer om… VASALOPPET2017 Annons